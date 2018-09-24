Marozsan among final three for women’s World Player of the Year award

National team captain Dzsenifer Marozsan is hoping to be named Women’s World Footballer of the Year. The 26-year-old midfielder, who plies her trade for Champions League winners Olympique Lyon, has been nominated alongside Norwegian teammate Ada Hegerberg and five-times World Footballer of the Year, Marta.

The winner will be announced at ‘The Best’ ceremony in London. Three Germans have won this award before with Birgit Prinz winning it in 2003, 2004 and 2005; Nadine Angerer in 2013 and Nadine Keßler in 2014. FIFA announced the ten final candidates at the end of July. A vote then took place to narrow it down to three. 25 percent of the vote was made up from the captains and coaches of all national teams, as well as fans and 200 media representatives. The voting period ended on August 10th.

The World Coach of the Year shortlist consists of Reynald Pedros (Olympique Lyon), Asako Takakura (Japan) and holder Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands). Stephan Lerch, coach of German double-winners VfL Wolfsburg, misses out.