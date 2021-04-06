Maroszan withdraws from Germany women squad

created by dfb/asv
Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon) will not be in the Germany women's squad for their friendlies against Australia on Saturday, 10th April (16:10 CEST) and Norway on Tuesday, 13th April (16:00 CEST) in Wiesbaden.
A spate of positive Covid-19 tests at Olympique Lyon saw the local heath authority order the entire team to quarantine for seven days. Following discussions with the club, Germany women's head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not allow Marozsan to belatedly join up with the squad, even after the completion of her quarantine. Marozsan will instead begin training again with the club.
