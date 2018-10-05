Mark Uth in Germany squad for the first time

National coach Joachim Löw has selected 23 players, among those three goalkeepers, for the two upcoming away matches in the UEFA Nations League. Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) and Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) all return to the squad, with Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) and Nils Petersen (SC Freiburg) missing due to injuries. Schalke’s Mark Uth is in the squad for the first time.

Germany will face the Netherlands on October 13th in Amsterdam (20:45 CEST), before facing France in Paris three days later (20:45 CEST), four weeks after the two sides drew 0-0 in Munich.

“We have been watching Uth for a long time”

National coach Löw said: “Essentially we are happy to keep the core of players that were with us during the last international break in September. We have two important games ahead of us, which we will take very seriously. The results will ultimately have a massive bearing on how the Nations League finishes. Against both teams there is a lot of prestige at stake, and we know there will be a vociferous atmosphere in both Amsterdam and Paris. Both grounds will be full to cheer on their teams, but I’m certain that this will spur us on. These kinds of fixtures are a treat for the fans and the players.”

“We’ve been watching Uth for a long time. He is a dynamic player who possess good pace and is always dangerous in front of goal. Now we want to get to know him better”, said Löw on Mark Uth, who has been called up for the first time.

Positive record against the Dutch, a negative one against the French

Germany are in League A, Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League with France and the Netherlands. The world champions have taken four points from their two games so far, meanwhile the Dutch side are bottom without a point. The top two sides will stay in League A, while the third placed team will be relegated to League B after the season’s conclusion. The four group winners of Group A will play for the Nations League title in June 2019.

Germany have a positive record against the Netherlands, having won 15 of the 40 meetings. 15 have also ended level. The last meeting took place on November 14th, 2012. The game, played in Amsterdam, ended 0-0. On the other hand, Germany have a negative record against the French. France have defeated Germany on 13 occasions, with Germany only winning nine times, as well as eight draws.