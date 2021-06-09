Marina Hegering the next absentee

National team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will also be without Marina Hegering for Thursday’s friendly against France in Strasbourg (20:55 CEST), with the Bayern defender ruled out with a thigh injury. “It would make no sense for her to play. We don’t want to take any risks,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

Hegering is another absentee for Voss-Tecklenburg to deal with. Sara Däbritz, Sara Doorsoun, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, Alexandra Popp, Kathrin Hendrich and Lena Petermann will also miss the games against France and Chile (Tuesday 15th June, 15:00 CEST), as well as Pauline Bremer and Giulia Gwinn, who are recovering from long-term injuries. Dzsenifer Marozsan is currently with her loan side OL Reign in the USA, while goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger pulled out of the squad for personal reasons.

“We have a long list of established, important players who cannot play,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. However, this is a chance for some players to prove they can play on the international stage ahead of next year’s EUROs, according to Voss-Tecklenburg. “We will prepare the team accordingly, although it will look differently to what we had originally planned.”