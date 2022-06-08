Marco Reus suffers a muscle strain

Marco Reus has picked up a thigh muscle strain whilst preparing for Germany’s upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Hungary and Italy. The Borussia Dortmund attacker, who only arrived for international duty on Saturday after an infection, will remain with the team for treatment.

Germany are next in action on Saturday (20:45 CEST) against Hungary in Budapest. That is followed by a home game against EURO 2020 winners Italy in Mönchengladbach on 14th June (20:45 CEST).