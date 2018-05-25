Marco Reus: “If we find our rhythm, there’s a lot going in our favour”

"Going into the World Cup as reigning champions is obviously never easy." Reus with Bierhoff.

After a long eight months, both for him and Dortmund fans, Reus was declared fit again in February to return to Bundesliga action – and the winger certainly did not disappoint. He almost did not have a single bad outing, scoring seven goals in eleven games. Now Reus, who will celebrate his 29th birthday in a week, is preparing for his first World Cup. He says: “I want to help the team on the pitch.”

DFB.de: Marco Reus, is there anything fun about rehab?

Marco Reus: No, absolutely nothing! But if there’s one thing, then it’s really only the feeling that you're making progress week by week. From the first moment after the operation, I worked on building up my muscle again, otherwise it would have taken even longer. I’ve had a lot of injuries, but this partial tear of my ACL was my most serious. During my time out, I took everything step by step, I defined different stages for my long way back. I also had to get a way with my girlfriend to turn my thoughts onto something else.

DFB.de: How long was it until you were able to train with the ball again?

Reus: Five months. I needed a few days to get that feel for the ball again, to find my rhythm. For the heart and soul, it really was a great moment being back with the football.

DFB.de: After an eight-month break, you scored seven goals in eleven games – you were back to your best. How did you manage that?

Reus: Good question. On principle, I try to get back to a good level after an injury – that’s what I demand of myself. I want to take my team forwards. The coach (Peter Stöger), had a good feeling, as did I. Normally, I would have needed four more weeks, but as I said, I had a good feeling and everything worked out well.

DFB.de: Did Joachim Löw call you before selecting you in his squad on May 15th?

Reus: Yes, he told me I’d be in the squad. We had a good chat.

DFB.de: How are you approaching the tournament – do you want to be in the starting XI, or is the main thing for you that you’re there with the team?

Reus: I definitely want to help the team on the pitch. When the tournament starts, I’ll be 29. I know what I’m capable of. The coach will decide who plays and every player has to respect his decisions. Like in every tournament, for every individual and for us as a team, it’ll come down to fine details.

DFB.de: There’s quite the competition for places on the left-hand side too, right?

Reus: Absolutely. That’s part of it and makes the job more interesting. Because it’s like this, a lot is demanded of every individual in every training session. I definitely believe that the coach and his staff want this kind of situation, so that there’s at least two strong players vying for every position, pushing each other. Whoever performs the best will play, and the tournament is extremely long.