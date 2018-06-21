Marciniak to referee Germany Vs. Sweden

Polish Referee Syzmon Marciniak will take charge of Germany’s second World Cup game on Saturday against Sweden in Sotschi (20:00 CEST). FIFA announced their selection today. The match will be the 37-year-old’s second of the tournament after he oversaw the 1-1 draw between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow.

Germany have fond memories of Marciniak, who was a resiliently impartial figure during their 3-0 European Championships quarter final win against Slovakia in Lille.