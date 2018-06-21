to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Marciniak to referee Germany Vs. Sweden

    Polish Referee Syzmon Marciniak will take charge of Germany’s second World Cup game on Saturday against Sweden in Sotschi (20:00 CEST). FIFA announced their selection today. The match will be the 37-year-old’s second of the tournament after he oversaw the 1-1 draw between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow.

    Germany have fond memories of Marciniak, who was a resiliently impartial figure during their 3-0 European Championships quarter final win against Slovakia in Lille.

