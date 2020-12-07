Manuel Neuer world's best goalkeeper for fifth time

Germany captain Manuel Neuer is in good company after becoming World's Best Goalkeeper for the fifth time.

Manuel Neuer has been named men’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the fifth time by the International Federation of Football for History & Statistics (IFFHS). The captain of Germany national team and German record champions FC Bayern Munich won the award four times in a row between 2013 and 2016. Bayern’s treble-winning coach Hansi Flick was awarded men’s Coach of the Year 2020.

With 320 points, 34-year-old Neuer finished ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak (40 points) and Alisson of Liverpool (30 points). Germany’s number two, Marc-André ter Stegen, finished in fifth place with ten points. The latest award sees Neuer among elite company alongside goalkeeping legends Iker Casillas (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) and Gianluigi Buffon (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2017) as the only players to have won the award on five occasions.

Flick follows Klopp to win award

After Jürgen Klopp last year, Hansi Flick has won the Coach of the Year for 2020. Flick is now the fourth German to win the accolade following Ottmar Hitzfeld (1997, 2001), Jupp Heynckes (2013) and Klopp (2019). The 55-year-old Flick, who won everything last season with Bayern (Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Supercup), picked up 270 points to win the award ahead of Klopp (125) and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann (5).

Neuer is joined by fellow German Joshua Kimmich in the Team of the Year. Alphonso Davies, Thiago (now at Liverpool) and Robert Lewandowski made up the quintet representing Bayern in the best XI.

