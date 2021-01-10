Manuel Neuer voted Die Mannschaft Player of the Year 2020

Germany captain Manuel Neuer can always be counted on to be a solid presence at the back. The goalkeeper from Bayern München never fails to showcase his talents, is ready to take responsibility after tough games and acts as head coach Joachim Löw’s right-hand man on the pitch.

The 34-year-old won every major trophy there was to win last season with Bayern, winning the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, the Champions League, the German Supercup and the UEFA Super Cup. Neuer was also named The Best FIFA men’s goalkeeper of the year for the fifth time, in addition to being recognised as the European goalkeeper of the year and coming in third in the vote for European footballer of the year.

Germany’s No. 1 can now add another award to his 2020 haul, as fans of Die Mannschaft have voted Neuer as their Player of the Year 2020. Neuer received 57.8 percent of the vote, ahead of teammates Serge Gnabry (15%) and Matthias Ginter (9.3%).

The national team fan club and DFB.de would like to thank everyone who took part!

created by dfb/mmc