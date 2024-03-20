Manuel Neuer goes home early

Manuel Neuer has travelled home from the Germany national team early and will miss the two upcoming international fixtures against World Cup runners-up France and the Netherlands. The FC Bayern München goalkeeper and 2014 world champion left the team headquarters in Gravenbruch near Frankfurt on Wednesday due to a muscle strain in his left adductor. He picked up the injury in training on Wednesday morning.

Germany are set to travel to Lyon on Friday for their first international fixture of the year and will face off against two-time world champions France there on Saturday (21:00 CET). The national team will then be in action against the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday 26th March (20:45 CET).