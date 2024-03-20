News

    Manuel Neuer goes home early

    Manuel Neuer has travelled home from the Germany national team early and will miss the two upcoming international fixtures against World Cup runners-up France and the Netherlands. The FC Bayern München goalkeeper and 2014 world champion left the team headquarters in Gravenbruch near Frankfurt on Wednesday due to a muscle strain in his left adductor. He picked up the injury in training on Wednesday morning.  

    Germany are set to travel to Lyon on Friday for their first international fixture of the year and will face off against two-time world champions France there on Saturday (21:00 CET). The national team will then be in action against the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday 26th March (20:45 CET).

    created by mmc/ww

    Manuel Neuer has travelled home from the Germany national team early and will miss the two upcoming international fixtures against World Cup runners-up France and the Netherlands. The FC Bayern München goalkeeper and 2014 world champion left the team headquarters in Gravenbruch near Frankfurt on Wednesday due to a muscle strain in his left adductor. He picked up the injury in training on Wednesday morning.  

    Germany are set to travel to Lyon on Friday for their first international fixture of the year and will face off against two-time world champions France there on Saturday (21:00 CET). The national team will then be in action against the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday 26th March (20:45 CET).

    Info Tool
    Popular News
    Thomas Böcker/DFB
    21.03.2024 // Men's National Team Germany national team partners with TikTok
    GES/Markus Gilliar
    21.03.2024 // Men's National Team Beste to miss out due to adductor strain
    21.03.2024 // The DFB Nike to be new DFB kit supplier from 2027
    Latest Videos