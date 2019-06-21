Manuel Baum to take over as U20 head coach

The German Football Association have completed their coaching staff for Germany’s youth teams. Manuel Baum will take over as head coach of the U20s, ahead of the 2019/20 season. His assistant coaches will be René Rydlewicz and Engin Yanova. Baum will also have a role in helping to develop coaches as part of the association’s coaching courses.

“We haven’t just gained an experienced coach by signing Manuel, but have also created a link between the DFB Academy and our coaching courses,” said Joti Chatzialexiou, the national team sporting director. “In addition to his work as a head coach, Manuel will from now on also support Daniel Niedzkowski with the coaching courses, and bring in his knowledge of the day-to-day workings of the Bundesliga.”

Baum: “I’m looking forward to the challenge”

“We were specifically looking for a coach who was well-versed in the world of professional football, but who also had a connection to youth football in their résumé,” said Meikel Schönweitz, the head coach of the youth national teams. “Manuel fit in exactly with what we were looking for. Not only is he able to pass on his wisdom to the players, but to the entire team around the team. At his side will be René Rydlewicz, an experienced former player, and Engin Yanova, who knows this age group very well and has been with the current generation of players since his days as an assistant coach for the U18s.”

“After a very intense and valuable experience with FC Augsburg, I’m excited for this new challenge with DFB,” said Manuel Baum. “My aim is to continue to develop players, to help shape the development of both talented players and coaches, as well as to maintain a strong connection with the clubs and to continue learning on a personal level. This new challenge offers a lot of exciting opportunities, and I’m eager to learn more at the highest level possible. I will use the coming days and weeks in order to gain a detailed insight into the 1999 and 2000 age groups.”

Manuel Baum completed the 60th edition of the DFB coaching course in 2013/14. After coaching stints with FT Starnberg 09 and SpVgg Unterhaching, he moved to FC Augsburg in 2014. There, the 39-year-old worked primarily with the youth teams, before coaching the first team from 2016-19. Most recently, he joined a panel of experts within the DFB Academy and took part in the Elite Head Coach advanced training course offered by the association.

