Mainz, Fürth and Bielefeld all go through to the second round

SV Elversberg failed to cause another upset in the DFB-Pokal as they lost 1-0 to 1. FSV Mainz 05. Hallescher FC were beaten 1-0 at home by SpVgg Greuther Fürth, while Arminia Bielefeld dumped out Bundesliga side VfL Bochum on penalties.

Ajorque penalty enough for Mainz

Elversberg, who knocked Bayer 04 Leverkusen out in the first round last season and were then promoted to the 2. Bundesliga, held their own against Bundesliga side Mainz for large parts of the game. Ludovic Ajorque got the only goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute. Elversberg’s Manuel Feil was sent off for a second yellow card with seven minutes left.

Fürth in the hat for round two

Hallescher FC have never reached the second round of the DFB-Pokal and their wait will go on after defeat to SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Their new signing from FC Bayern, Armindo Sieb, got the winner after 18 minutes. Halle’s Erich Berko was subsequently shown his marching orders in a disappointing afternoon for HFC.

Penalty drama in Bielefeld

Third-division side Arminia Bielefeld overcame VfL Bochum of the Bundesliga after a dramatic evening at the SchücoArena. Nicklas Shipnoski (25’) and Merveille Biankadi (29’) put the home side into an early lead, before Takuma Asano pulled one back before the break (45+2’). Simon Zoller took the game to extra time with his goal in stoppage time, with both teams then failing to score again as it went to penalties. Bielefeld scored all four times from the spot, compared to just one successful penalty for VfL.