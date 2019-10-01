to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Maier drops out, Wassmuth called up

    Leonie Maier (Arsenal) has pulled out of both of Germany’s upcoming European qualifiers against Ukraine in Aachen on Saturday (14:00 CEST) and Greece in Thessaloniki on Tuesday, 8th October (14:00 CEST) due to knee problems. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Tabea Waßmuth (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) to replace Maier. It’s the first time the 23-year-old has been called up to the women’s first-team squad.

    Germany are set to travel to Aachen today, and have had a strong start to their EURO 2021 qualifying campaign with two wins under their belts and a goal record of 18:0.

    created by dfb/mmc

