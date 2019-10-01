Maier drops out, Wassmuth called up

Leonie Maier (Arsenal) has pulled out of both of Germany’s upcoming European qualifiers against Ukraine in Aachen on Saturday (14:00 CEST) and Greece in Thessaloniki on Tuesday, 8th October (14:00 CEST) due to knee problems. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Tabea Waßmuth (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) to replace Maier. It’s the first time the 23-year-old has been called up to the women’s first-team squad.

Germany are set to travel to Aachen today, and have had a strong start to their EURO 2021 qualifying campaign with two wins under their belts and a goal record of 18:0.