Mai pulls out, Jäkel called up

Lars Lukas Mai (Werder Bremen) has pulled out of the Germany U21s squad for the European qualifiers against Israel and Hungary due to injury. He will be replaced by Frederik Jäkel (KV Oostende), who was initially in the U20s squad but will now move up.

Antonio Di Salvo’s team will firstly play Israel in Paderborn on 7th October (18:15 CEST), before making the trip to Hungary for their second game of the upcoming international break on 12th October (17:30 CEST).