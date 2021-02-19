Magull to miss out with muscle injury

Lina Magull suffered a muscular injury in training with the women’s national team. The FC Bayern captain will miss Germany’s pair of upcoming fixtures against Belgium on Sunday (kickoff 18:00 CET) in Aachen and the Netherlands on Wednesday (kickoff 18:30 CET) in Venlo.

Since Monday, the women’s national team have been in Düsseldorf preparing for their first internationals of the year, which are part of the “Three Nations. One Goal” tournament.

created by mmc/bh