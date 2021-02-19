News

    Magull to miss out with muscle injury

    Lina Magull suffered a muscular injury in training with the women’s national team. The FC Bayern captain will miss Germany’s pair of upcoming fixtures against Belgium on Sunday (kickoff 18:00 CET) in Aachen and the Netherlands on Wednesday (kickoff 18:30 CET) in Venlo.

    Since Monday, the women’s national team have been in Düsseldorf preparing for their first internationals of the year, which are part of the “Three Nations. One Goal” tournament.

