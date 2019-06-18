Attacker Magull (left) ahead of the quarter-finals: "It gets serious for us now"

Lina Magull (second right): "We are a super team and celebrate our success together"

Magull: “That’s what we’ll do”

Lina Magull made her first start of the Women’s World Cup as Germany defeated South Africa 4-0 in France, and was a constant threat throughout the game. In an interview with DFB.de, the Bayern Munich attacker spoke about the quarter finals and the mentality of the team.

DFB.de: Mrs. Magull, after the 4-0 victory against South Africa, you and the national team have reached the quarter finals, and as such will travel to Grenoble today. How difficult will the quarter final be there after the three group games?

Lina Magull: It gets serious for us now. The quarter final is a knockout game and a tough test. It is another completely different situation that we’re up against but I’m confident what we can progress.

DFB.de: Your opponents in the quarter final are not yet confirmed. Is that a strange situation?

Magull: For me personally, it isn’t so strange. I don’t mind who we play against. We will be up against an opponent and we have to take it. That’s what we’ll do.

DFB.de: Against South Africa, captain Alexandra Popp celebrated her goal with the whole team. How important is something like that for team spirit?

Magull: It is good that we also celebrated with the bench. I know personally how it is to sit on the bench. It shows that we are a team. At the moment we are a super team that shows, that we celebrate our success together.

DFB.de: TV views for the South Africa game reached over six million people. What does this mean for German women's football? Does the large amount of viewers motivate you?

Magull: It is nice that so many people are watching. That is always our aim. We got a lot of criticism after our first couple of games so it is nice that so many people still tune in and that the numbers are rising.

