Magull misses out, Dongus steps up

Lina Magull will take no part in either of Germany women’s upcoming international games due to injury. TSG Hoffenheim’s Fabienne Dongus has been named as a replacement for the FC Bayern midfielder.

Germany face France in Strasbourg on Thursday, 10th June 921:10 CEST) before taking on Chile on Tuesday, 15th June (15:00 CEST). Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will begin preparing for the final two fixtures of the season on Monday.