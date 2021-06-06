Magull misses out, Dongus steps up

created by mmc/ml
Lina Magull will take no part in either of Germany women’s upcoming international games due to injury. TSG Hoffenheim’s Fabienne Dongus has been named as a replacement for the FC Bayern midfielder.
Germany face France in Strasbourg on Thursday, 10th June 921:10 CEST) before taking on Chile on Tuesday, 15th June (15:00 CEST). Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will begin preparing for the final two fixtures of the season on Monday.
