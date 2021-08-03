Magenta Sport to broadcast all FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga games live

The DFB and its partner Telekom are making a significant investment into the visibility of the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga. For the first time, all matches of this upcoming season will be available to watch live on Magenta Sport. The presidium of the DFB agreed to the proposal for the investment into production and, with it, paved the way for the complete production of all 132 games for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. Telekom and the DFB are ensuring full coverage of the highest level of German women’s football with this clear increase in investment.

Holger Blask, executive marketing director of the DFB, said, “The complete coverage of all matches in the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga that we have achieved alongside Telekom is an important strategic step for women’s football in Germany. With the support of our partners Telekom, this increased coverage opens up extensive possibilities to significantly increase the commercialisation of the league. We are pleased that Telekom are joining us on this journey and are making decisive contributions to the development of the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga. Through the full production of all the matches, we can achieve this increase in coverage to the public. We have reached an agreement with ARD to regularly show a FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga Saturday match on ARD’s Saturday sports show. This will increase the reach and the visibility of the league, and, as a result, its appeal to fans, partners and sponsors.”

Michael Schuld, Head of TV at Telekom Germany, said, “The FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga is definitely on the rise. More and more traditional clubs and Bundesliga teams are investing into setting up and developing their Women’s Bundesliga teams. We are also counting on the support of the DFB. As the largest provider of live team sport in Germany we are now subsequently offering live coverage of all of the games in the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga.”

Alongside all games in the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga being shown on the Magenta Sport platform, there will be one fixture per matchday featured on Eurosport, as has happened in the past. To add to this coverage, the ARD channel has gained the rights to present a further game shown live each week, as well as a weekly highlights report. With this, broadcasters will be able to regularly and comprehensively report on the Saturday games, and put the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga on your screens for a long time.

Furthermore, the live games will be able to be watched in many countries around the world. Sky Mexico, for example, will be broadcasting these matches in Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic. In Scandinavia, the NENT network will be presenting the games in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. In Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Kosovo, the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga will be shown on the Sportklub channel. Additionally, W-Sport will show the highest level of German women’s football in many African countries.

The 2021/22 season kicks off on the 27th August, with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim facing SC Freiburg (from 19:15 CEST). It is planned to have a regular game played on Friday, as well as a fixture on Saturdays. The four remaining games will take place at 13:00 and 16:00 on Sundays.

