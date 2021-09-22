“Machine” Lea Schüller working wonders for the Women’s Team

Lea Schüller signed one Germany flag after another for the young fans waiting to see her by the bright red bus of the Germany Women’s national team with a big smile on her face following her four-goal haul at the Stadion an der Gellertstraße in Chemnitz.

The 23-year-old was the subject of much praise after the game, such as from the currently-injured team captain Alexandra Popp, who labelled the Germany striker a ‘machine’ on her Instagram story and congratulated her compatriot on her performance. The ‘machine’ stamped her authority on the game, scoreing four times inside 28 minutes during a memorable 5-1 win over Serbia.

Schüller’s mother “a bit lost for words”

The striker from champions FC Bayern netted twice with her head and twice with her feet in the 49th, 54th, 71st and 77th minutes during the second half of Germany’s World Cup qualifier, and she went straight over to her mother in the crowd for a big hug after the final whistle, who was “a bit lost for words” with what she had seen.

The one-off match in Chemnitz had certainly paid off. Whilst Serbia did take an early lead through Nina Matejic (3') and Germany performed poorly in the first half overall, the girls came back for the second half a different side, which must have meant that head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had some pretty strong words for the players at the break. Schüller, who was trained and SGS Essen, played like she did in April 2018, the first time she scored four times in one match in a Germany shirt, that time in a convincing victory over the Czech Republic in what was Horst Hrubesch’s first game as interim head coach.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg also had positive words to say about Schüller, who is also soon to become an industrial engineer, and her development in the last nine months, complimenting her speed, heading ability and goalscoring prowess. Voss-Tecklenburg commented: “If she gets good service like that, she can show all her quality in the box.”

Schüller opening the scoring and bagged a second in the 7-0 victory against Bulgaria just three days ago, meaning she now has 19 goals in 30 appearances for Germany.

Oberdorf on Schüller: “Unbelievably athletic”

Lena Oberdorf lauded her “unbelievably athletic” teammate, who doesn’t like being in the spotlight off the pitch. “If she had a FIFA card, her jumping stat value would be 90.” The 19-year-old jokingly added: “Sometimes you have to give her a kick up the backside to keep making those runs, but that’s what you have to do to strikers now and again.”

There is still room for improvement for the record European champions, however, if they want to seriously challenge for the upcoming European Championship in England in nine and a half months (6th to 31st July 2022). Schüller adds that Voss-Tecklenburg was critical of the team’s performance in the first half, and that “MVT” feels the vastly-changed team still lacks a good understanding with each other as they audition for a place in this summer’s squad, as Melanie Leupolz rounded off the scoring in the 79th minute with a long-range effort.

The team have some work to do ahead of their next World Cup 2023 qualifiers as they try to secure their place at the competition in Australia and New Zealand. They play Israel on both the 23rd and 26th October, particularly in defence and breaking the press. “We’ll get better at it,” Voss-Tecklenburg commented on their upcoming challenges and did not exclude herself from the team’s “learning” process.

created by mmc/bw