Lux: I had goosebumps as the ball crossed the line

SSV Ulm have provided the biggest shock of the first round in the DFB-Pokal so far. The fourth-division side stunned holders Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, with Vitalij Lux scoring the decisive second goal 15 minutes before the end. In an interview with DFB.de , the Kyrgyzstan international discussed his feelings after the goal, the game as a whole and the draw next Sunday.

DFB.de: Mr Lux, you have had a night to sleep on your success yesterday. What are your thoughts now on the win over Frankfurt?

Vitalij Lux: I still find can’t believe that we put out the holders! We played the perfect game and we also knew that Frankfurt were somewhat rattled. We took full advantage of this.

DFB.de: When did you think you had a real chance of winning?

Lux: From the first minute actually. I believed from the off that we would be able to compete with Frankfurt and cause them issues. Quite quickly in the game we won a corner and Lennart Stoll hit the bar for us. I think that it took Frankfurt a while to get used to the conditions and this allowed us to put our stamp on the game more.

DFB.de: Just after half time you went ahead through Steffen Kienle. You then scored the second goal 15 minutes before the end…

Lux: Yeah, it was incredible. I still get goosebumps when I think about it. Yesterday was definitely the best day of my sporting career.

DFB.de: Talk to me about your goal...

Lux: I was able to get to the Eintracht goal fairly unmarked. Then I had enough time to think about my next move. As I sensed the opponent getting closer to me, two thoughts went through my head. Firstly I thought about trying to win a foul, so that we could get a penalty, or I wanted to try and get a shot away and make it 2-0.

DFB.de: And it turned out just as you hoped...

Lux: I can only really repeat myself in saying that when the ball rolled over the line I just simply had goosebumps. Everyone jumped up and celebrated. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this moment.

DFB.de: Were you worried once Frankfurt got a goal back?

Lux: Not really, no. Although they threw everyone forward to get an equaliser, I still believed that we would win. Over the whole 90 minutes we also had the little bit of luck that we needed. They had two goals ruled out for offside and also hit the woodwork three times. It was just meant to be! We gave all we possibly could and ultimately got our reward for it.

DFB.de: What happened after the game?

Lux: We had a massive party in the changing rooms afterwards. Everyone let their hair down, sang and celebrated together. It was really fantastic.

DFB.de: And did you venture into the town centre afterwards?

Lux: We ended the night in a bar where we could still celebrate with our fans. It wasn’t anything too excessive; we kept it all professional! We’re back in league action on Tuesday so it really is non-stop for us.

DFB.de: You play Wormatia Worms...

Lux: We’ve started really well and would like to maintain our current position. To be honest, I’m not sure how strong Worms are currently. However we now want to take our new-found confidence into our Regionalliga games. We also know that if we win against Worms we will be top of the table.

DFB.de: Is your aim to gain promotion into the 3. Liga?

Lux: We are not looking that far into the future at the moment. Other clubs have set themselves this goal, but we have only had a good start, nothing more and nothing less. I know that sounds a little bit negative, but we are honestly just taking each game as it comes. We have only played four league games so far, which for me makes it a bit early to be discussing promotion. It is however clear that we have a lot of potential in the squad and we will take the boost from the DFB-Pokal into our future games.

DFB.de: The second round draw will take place a week on Sunday. Is there a team you wish to face?

Lux: Honestly I have no preferences. The fact that we have put the holders out in the first round is amazing. Everything else that might come our way would simply be a bonus which we would gladly accpet. Whatever the draw is we will have an attractive tie ahead of us as the DFB-Pokal is quite simply a fantastic competition, especially for small teams like Ulm.