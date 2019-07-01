Luca Waldschmidt wins U21 EUROs Golden Boot

Luca Waldschmidt has become the second German to win the European U21 Championship’s Golden Boot. The 23-year-old Freiburg forward scored seven goals in five games to finish well clear of second-placed George Puscas of Romania (4). Augsburg’s Marco Richter and Hoffenheim’s Nadiem Amiri shared third place with Spain’s final goalscorer Dani Olmo and Italian Federico Chiesa, who all netted three times. The Player of the Tournament was Fabian Ruiz, who opened the scoring for Spain in the final against Germany.

The only previous German player to win the top scorer award was Pierre Littbarski, who bagged six goals at the 1982 U21 EUROs. Waldschmidt’s tally of seven goals means he has equalled the competition record set by Sweden’s Marcus Berg in 2009.