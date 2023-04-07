Lohmann goal secures win against Netherlands

The Germany women’s national team won 1-0 in a friendly against the Netherlands on Friday evening. In front of 11,000 fans at a sold-out Fortuna Sittard Stadion, Sydney Lohmann’s 53rd-minute header was the descisive goal.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made five changes to the team which started the most recent international, with Lena Oberdorf, Tabea Waßmuth, Jule Brand, Sara Doorsoun and Lohmann all coming into the side. Nicole Anyomi was also selected in the starting XI, but had to pull out with a foot injury sustained in the warm-up – she was replaced by Svenja Huth.

Frohms top-class in goal

Both teams started well, but the tough tackling which shaped the game meant there was not much flow. It took until the 16th minute for Lieke Martens to have the first shot on goal for the hosts.

Germany were then able to free themselves from the Dutch press and created a good chance through Lohmann on 26 minutes, but her attempt was too central. The majority of play was in the Netherlands’ half, but they were also able to create chances – Lineth Beerensteyn was through on goal at the half-hour mark, but Merle Frohms produced a fingertip save to deny her.

The best chance for the DFB-Frauen came immediately afterwards, as Huth set up Waßmuth but her header was narrowly over the bar. As the half came to an end, Beerensteyn took aim once again, but also found her match again in Frohms (43’). Danielle van de Donk’s header from the following corner was also off-target, meaning the first half ended goalless.

Lohmann scores, defence stands firm

Voss-Tecklenburg’s team almost gave their hosts an immediate lead after the restart. A misplaced backpass meant Beerensteyn was all alone in front of goal, but shot straight at substitute goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger – the replacement shot-stopper then saved van de Donk’s rebound onto the post.

The ‘Oranje’ were much the better side in the early stages of the second half, and Sjoeke Nüsken denied a fourth big chance for Beerensteyn (49’). It was against the run of play, then, that on 53 minutes, Lohmann headed home a corner to give Germany the lead.

The goal did not deter the waves of Dutch attack from coming, but they were unable to break through the German back four. As they worked on the counter attack, Klara Bühl had a shot saved by Daphne van Domselaar before putting the rebound over (65’). It was a back and forth game, as the Netherlands pressed and Germany countered.

A flurry of late chances proved that point: Damaris Egurrola Wienke was first denied by Berger, before Laura Freigang hit the inside of the post at the other end (86’). With those chances missed, and no danger at either end in the five added minutes, the game ended in victory for Germany.

created by mmc/lc