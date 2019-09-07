Löw: "We will respond well"

Despite having led, Germany lost 4-2 to the Netherlands in their European qualifier in Hamburg on Friday night. Joachim Löw spoke to us about reasons, significance and consequences.

Question: Mr Löw, what were the main reasons behind the first defeat of Germany’s European qualifying campaign against the Netherlands?

Joachim Löw: Obviously we are disappointed about the result, but if we’re being honest it was a fair result. Netherlands were the better team, and we were below par for the entire game. We lost the ball a lot and our link-up play often didn’t come off so well. We were losing the ball up front and lots of passes were going all the way back to Manuel Neuer.

Question: Your changes at 1-1 didn’t give us the push you were hoping for – quite the opposite.

Löw: That is true. At this stage in the game I thought it was important for us to get a bit more comfortable in possession with Ilkay Gündogan and Kai Havertz. Going forward we couldn’t keep the ball. Kai, who can usually penetrate from midfield, and Ilkay, who has a lot of composure – that was the plan. Things didn’t improve for us, but not just because of these substitutions.

Question: What significance does this defeat bear for the qualifying campaign?

Löw: It means we have to win the game in Northern Ireland. We need to approach the game with the attitude that we will leave the pitch as winners. Had we won today, we’d be travelling to Northern Ireland with the same attitude.

Question: How many tactical and personnel changes will you need to make there?