Löw: “We were dynamic and had good moments”

The Germany national side still have a good chance of topping the group after a 3-1 win against Ukraine in the penultimate game of the Nations League group stage. Joachim Löw was pleased with his side’s performance after the game in Leipzig. DFB.de made notes from the press conference.

Question: Joachim, how do you think the penultimate international of the year went?

Joachim Löw: It was a really intensive game, but also a very interesting one. We knew that Ukraine are a side that’s quick and strong on the counter-attack, but we were dynamic and had good moments in the first half, and the goals were well made. We did well, but there are also things we need to correct.

Question: All you need to do is draw in Spain to be top of the group at the end of the year. Does that affect how you go about things?

Löw: Obviously we want to go to Spain and win the game and not be trying to protect a point. When I’m preparing for a game, I want to go into it with a chance of winning. We’ll see whether we manage that in Spain.

Question: How pleased are you with Leon Goretzka’s performance?

Löw: He played brilliantly. He was one of the bright sparks and really led the way. He drove us forward and supported the strikers. He did it for the whole game. Leon is in great, great form at the moment and I’m glad he’s fit and healthy; you can see his power and strength.

Question: It was touch-and-go for a minute whether the game would go ahead after Ukraine had five positive coronavirus tests. What was it like for you before the game?

Löw: Obviously we spoke about it and discussed it with the team. I told the boys that we needed to prepare as normal, no matter what happened.

