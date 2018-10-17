Despite a clear improvement in performance in comparison to the game in Amsterdam, the Germany national team were also beaten by France, leaving the pitch with a 2-1 defeat. Speaking to DFB.de, national coach Joachim Löw talks mainly about the many positives which can be drawn from his predominantly young team’s performance in Saint-Denis.

Question: Mr. Löw, how would sum the match up?

Joachim Löw: I’m disappointed with the result, but this loss feels different to the one last Saturday. The result wasn’t good enough, but the team’s performance definitely was. It’s a fantastic step-up in quality within just three days.

Question: What were you particularly pleased with?

Löw: We were brave and pushed forwards confidently. We played on par with the best team in the world. We could’ve even been 2-0 up by half time. France have some unbelievably talented players. If you lose focus, they’ll make you pay the price.

Question: What did you think of the moments leading up to France’s penalty?

Löw: The penalty was not fair. Mats Hummels didn’t touch him. Matuidi trod on Mats’ foot. We weren’t rewarded for a great performance.

Question: Are there also some negatives to take away from the game?