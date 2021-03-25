Löw: “We wanted to lay down a marker“

National coach Joachim Löw was pleased with Germany’s performance in the 3-0 win over Iceland, but still saw room for improvement. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reactions.

National coach Joachim Löw: For the most part, I’m really pleased. We started with a lot of pace and zip and wanted to lay down a marker. The team came into this game with the right attitude. However, in the second half we played too many passes backwards and missed some chances to pick up the tempo. There are still things we can improve on.

Ilkay Gündogan: It was important for us to start the game well. We passed it around well. For my goal, I found myself in some space so I just thought I’d try an effort. I saw the opportunity and just went for it.

Leon Goretzka: The early goal played into our hands. We knew what to expect and that Iceland would sit deep. The fact that we scored as early as we did helped us. I'm happy to have played my part. It was important to show that there were eleven players on the pitch, who are really up for it.

Manuel Neuer: Tonight was a good sign. We were all looking forward to our first game in 2021. It was a good performance, which we can build on.

Kai Havertz: It was a tough game. We wanted to get behind their defence tonight. It was clear from the outset that Iceland would sit back at the start. We did pretty well I think.

created by mmc/dr