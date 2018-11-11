Löw: "We want to return to winning ways"

Joachim Löw attended the top Bundesliga match of the weekend on Saturday as he saw Borussia Dortmund see off FC Bayern München 3-2 in a thrilling Der Klassiker. Now, Germany’s head coach turns his attentions to the upcoming international fixtures. In an interview with DFB.de, Löw looks ahead to the upcoming friendly with Russia on Thursday (20:45 CET) and the final UEFA Nations League match with the Netherlands on Monday, 19th November (20:45 CET). The Germany coach also looks ahead to UEFA Euro 2020.

DFB.de: Joachim Löw, you attended Der Klassiker yesterday and saw Marco Reus in impressive form for Dortmund. What role do you see Marco playing in the national team?

Joachim Löw: Marco plays at his best centrally just behind the striker when he doesn’t have to come back and help out with defensive work. He can operate in the space and show off his creativity. I would’ve liked to have him in this condition for his entire career. I also hope that he remains free of injuries for the rest of his career. He will always bring a lot of quality to the national team. However, he needs space on the pitch and freedom to run as well as continuity.

DFB.de: Alongside Reus, you have Timo Werner, Mark Uth, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry in the squad. Do you have faith in them to score goals?

Löw: Of course I am excited to see them play. Their confidence will grow if they score too. It is also desirable if they are confident when they arrive to the national squad. Timo Werner is playing well while Mark Uth has started to find the back of the net for Schalke.

DFB.de: Germany’s final fixtures for this calendar year are against Russia and the Netherlands. What do you expect to see from these teams?

Löw: We know that we haven’t played exciting football this year and we haven’t secured the result we were hoping for either. We want to end the year successfully and return to winning ways. We have a year ahead of us to prepare for Euro 2020 and to develop some players for successive years. The match in France showed that we potential to achieve this. You cannot go through a transition period with encountering some difficulties. This is especially the case for the national team setup who do not get the time to constantly watch the players. Success comes with time.

DFB.de: There are not any debutants in this squad. Why?