Löw next to debutant Nadiem Amiri: "The new lads did well with their chance."

Löw: "There are plenty of positives to take from this game."

Löw: “We played with guts and heart”

After what was, especially in the first half, a thoroughly convincing performance, the German national team drew 2-2 with Argentina. Head coach Joachim Löw spoke about the friendly, the performance of the debutants, and the upcoming qualifier against Estonia.

Mr Löw, what are your thoughts about the 2-2 draw with Argentina?

Joachim Löw: I thought it was a very dynamic game with plenty of pace, very entertaining.n We played really well in the first half, especially going forward. After they made it 2-1, I thought we lost a bit of our edge, but overall there were plenty of positives to take from the game and my compliments go out to the team for the guts and heart with which they played. It was a very telling performance from plenty of the lads, I’m pleased with them.

You’re not disappointed?

Löw: It goes both ways. Of course we’re disappointed to have only drawn 2-2, but when I thought about it a little more, I realised just how well we played in the first half. A few players were making their international debuts, and I thought they did really well. Robin Koch was solid, confident, looked great on the ball, and didn’t show any signs of nerves. A few of them did really well with their chance so I’m happy because it gives me more options going forward.

What pleased you about your debutants?

Löw: Luca Waldschmidt was all over the place, contesting balls, making runs – he played really well. Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar had fewer chances to show what they’re made of because they had to play behind the ball so often when their skills lie more on the attacking side. But we can be really pleased, they all played as well as we could have hoped for.

Joshua Kimmich was your captain today – why?

Löw: Jo is a role model on the pitch, with everything he does. He has experience, can lead the team being vocal on the pitch, is a great organiser, gives out instructions, and is everywhere on the pitch. Because of that, I had to pick Jo.

What did you make of Marc-Andre ter Stegen?

Löw: Their goals were unstoppable, yet he still thinks that he should’ve saved them. He played really well though, he put in a great performance.

Did you take off Serge Gnabry after his great performance because you were saving him for the Estonia game?

Löw: Yes. He played at an incredible tempo today and made some unbelievable runs. He was absolutely everywhere today and he always looked dangerous – the entire Argentina back line looked unsure of themselves every time he got the ball. Therefore I had to take him off, because it was clear that I needed him. The risk of him getting injured was too big for me to keep him on.

Who of the injured players will return on Friday?

Löw: Timo Werner is all better, he should be back on Friday. Ilkay Gündogan is still questionable, I don’t want to put too much pressure on him – muscle injuries are always difficult. We’ll have to wait and see with Nilkas Stark because he has a stomach bug which could go away quickly according to the doctor. Marco Reus will also be available on Sunday.

What have you got planned for Tallinn?

Löw: Estonia are a very different opponent. They often sit back and defend, which means we’ll be needing more from our attacking players like Marco Reus, and if Ilkay is fit, he’ll play as well.

created by mmc/sg