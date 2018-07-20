Löw: “We need to reawaken our pride and emotion”

Straight after his address and meeting with the DFB presidency, Joachim Löw spoke to the media on Friday in front of the DFB headquarters. DFB.de managed to conduct a short interview.

DFB.de: Mr. Löw, how was your meeting with the members of the DFB chair?

Joachim Löw: I found the discussion very constructive and helpful. It is also very important to ascertain the perspective of the chairmanship. I think we have managed to convey that we have approached the ongoing analysis very thoroughly, openly, seriously and self-critically. Our comprehensive review includes a view of the entire World Cup tournament and these findings are crucial to formulating a plan for the future. It’s great for us as the coaching team, that the chairmanship shares this approach, supports our path and continues to stand behind us.

DFB.de: What’s the plan for the future?

Löw: It was initially important for me not to react out of disappointment and instinctive emotion. In such situations you have to keep cool and regard the situation from a slight distance. The same goes for the players. I have stayed in contact with many of they, although I know they’re very busy and have a lot on their plate. I advised a lot of them to get away from it all first. They are slowly but surely coming back from their holidays and beginning to prepare for the coming season with their clubs. I will keep talking to them and keep up our relationship, which is built on mutual respect. We will come up with concrete plans before the start of the new international calendar.

DFB.de: What were the most important findings from your World Cup analysis?

Löw: There are so many different aspects and we have a hoard of details to continue analysing in the coming weeks. Two particularly important points lie in playing attitude and mindset. We need to rekindle the sense of joy, fun and passion linked to playing for Germany, on and off the pitch. It is of course my role to cultivate this devotion, this emotion and pride once again. We have to incorporate this attitude into our style of play, coupled with the current trends in world football.

DFB.de: What are your plans for the next two internationals in September?

Löw: Of course we want to exhibit how we’ve changed and produce a very different display to our efforts in Russia.

