Löw: We have a lot of potential to work with

The last game of the year left Joachim Löw with some mixed feelings. Germany had the game against the Netherlands under full control for 80 minutes, but then conceded two late goals and drew 2-2. Joachim Löw has spoken with DFB.de about the unnecessary draw, Thomas Müller’s 100th cap and the disappointment suffered in 2018.

DFB.de: Mr Löw, what are your thoughts on the game?

Joachim Löw: Even though the result was very disappointing, I will still take more positives than negatives from the game. We were disciplined and well-organised. We played at a good tempo and had some good ideas and were the better team for 80 minutes, as we had three or four chances to seal the win. The last ten minutes were a bit shaky – something which perhaps comes with having a young team. Normally you should see out a game like that. We have plenty of things to build upon.

DFB.de: The crowd will have gone home disappointed. Why couldn’t the team hold on?

Löw: I don’t think the crowd went home that disappointed as I heard a good reaction from them. We have to be able to concentrate and be disciplined for the whole 90 minutes though. A young side needs experiences like this. I will look back on the game in my own time to see why we didn’t hold on to the win. Leon Goretzka lost the ball on one notable occasion. We did show that we can play well against teams like the Netherlands.

DFB.de: Why did you take off all three strikers?

Löw: Serge Gnabry needed to come off – a muscle had tightened up. Timo Werner and Leroy Sané had also done a lot of running and sprinting, as well as chasing a lot of balls down. They were slightly tired.

DFB.de: Thomas Müller won his 100th cap. How did you find his performance?

Löw: It wasn’t really Thomas Müller’s year, but he deserves to have made 100 appearances for his country. It’s something really impressive.

DFB.de: How do you think the year went in the end?

Löw: It was a very underwhelming year. The last few games have given me some positive things to take into the next year. We have a lot of potential to work with. We will be able to send to a team onto the pitch, who is successful and plays good football.

DFB.de: Have you now found the correct mix?

Löw: I’m not the sure yet; it’s a lengthy process. I’m no psychic, so I can’t tell you what will happen in March. There are also going to be changes to a squad. Our squad is set up so that we can find the right mix in players. It’s still the time to be giving some younger players an opportunity, so that they can gain more experience. We still three or four experienced guys in the team. You won’t be successful if you have a young squad or an old one. You need the right mix.

DFB.de: What is your opinion on the Dutch side?

Löw: After a few bad years, they are on a roll again. They did well in the Nations League and have some top class players. With their bad times behind them, I’m sure they are on the right path once again.

created by mmc/dr