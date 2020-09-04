Löw: "We gave it our all right to the end"

After a late equaliser for the opposition, Germany drew their UEFA Nations League opener 1-1 against Spain. Head coach Joachim Löw and his players were satisfied with the performance in the first international match for almost ten months. DFB.de has selected some of the key post-match quotes.

Head coach Joachim Löw: I am satisfied with what I saw. Our boys gave it their all right to the end. It was an intense and hard-fought match – both teams put a lot into the match. For me, it was important not to let Spain play and in my opinion we had the better chances. In the second half it was tough to keep the pressure up.

Timo Werner: It’s annoying because we put so much into the match, we worked so hard. After the goal we allowed ourselves to get pegged back a little too much.

Leroy Sané: We are just coming back from a break and Spain were obviously not fully fit either. The late equaliser is annoying, obviously, but the result is still okay. Personally, I’m feeling about 80 percent fit.

Robin Gosens: It was a very intense evening, a rollercoaster of emotions. I am angry that we conceded in the last few seconds, but I have learned something new – I thought that if you were off the pitch then you are no longer in play.