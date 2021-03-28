Löw: “We could have made it easier for ourselves”

Two games, two wins. Germany have made the perfect start to the qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup. Joachim Löw’s side won 1-0 in Romania on Sunday evening – DFB.de has summarised the post-match reactions.

Joachim Löw: Romania were comparatively a better side than Iceland. Overall, we did well without the ball and put together some good moves too. If there is one thing to criticise, then that would be our chance conversion rate. We could have made it easier for ourselves really. The important thing, though, is that we got the points so we can still be satisfied.

Manuel Neuer: It was hard work tonight. We should have killed the game off earlier and then we wouldn’t have been in danger at the end. We need to score the second and third goals to be able to relax more. We were lacking that coolness and cleverness in front of goal. My goalkeeping counterpart did really well though.

Joshua Kimmich: We could have sealed the win earlier and it would have been more of a quiet evening for us then. We were lucky that Romania didn’t score an equaliser in the 90th minute – this would have karma for us not scoring more. I thought we controlled the game well. We were good on the ball, although we didn’t always find the right pass.

Serge Gnabry: The three points are what's important to us. In the end, it doesn't matter to us how we got them. We went on the counter several times during the second half and it was anyone's game right until the end. We made life hard for ourselves. We played well and created good chances, but we need to score those. However, it definitely wasn't a step backwards after the Iceland game.

