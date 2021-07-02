Löw: “Toni was a great leader”

After 106 international caps, Toni Kroos has called time on his international career. DFB.de spoke to Germany coach Joachim Löw, his successor Hansi Flick and DFB national teams and academy director Oliver Bierhoff speak about the 2014 World Cup winner’s decision to step away from Die Mannschaft.

Joachim Löw: I want to thank Toni for everything he has done for the DFB and for the national team from the bottom of my heart. Just like in the last few weeks, Toni always brought incredible passion, commitment and dedication to the team and was a true role model for the younger players. Toni has immense quality and was a real leader both on and off the pitch. His 106 caps, our long journey together and the triumph in Brazil will always bind us. Thank you, Toni!

Hansi Flick: It’s a real shame that Toni has chosen to retire from international football, but I completely understand his decision and reasoning. Toni has played a lot of football at an incredibly high level both in the national team and at club level over a number of years. After an intensive decade with this additional strain, he now wants to focus on Real Madrid and spent more time with his family. All I can do is thank him for his years of tireless effort, for the time we had together and for the success that the national team was able to enjoy not least thanks to his performances.

Oliver Bierhoff: We’re losing a world-class player from the national team in Toni Kroos. He has been one of the leading players in the national team for years. He is the epitome of professionalism and loyalty and always wore the shirt with pride. I would like to thank Toni for an amazing time together and his incredible commitment to the national team. As much as I understand his decision, I can’t help but regret it, as Germany will be without one of their greats.

created by mmc/mh