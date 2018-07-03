Löw to continue as Germany head coach

Joachim Löw has confirmed that he will continue in his role as Germany head coach during personal talks with senior DFB officials, saying that he is fully committed to rebuilding the team for the future tasks ahead. Prior to his decision, there had been open talks at the association headquarters in Frankfurt am Main with the DFB’s World Cup delegation – featuring DFB president Reinhard Grindel, DFL president Dr. Reinhard Rauball, 1st vice president Dr. Rainer Koch, general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius, vice president Peter Peters and Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff – to discuss the World Cup in Russia and Die Mannschaft’s group-stage exit.

During the talks, the delegation reiterated that Joachim Löw has the full support of the presidential board and also has their backing to draw the correct conclusions from the team’s performance at the World Cup. Löw made it clear that, while he is of course disappointed with the campaign, it has not affected his motivation and desire to prepare the team for the challenges ahead. Everyone agreed that a rash analysis would make little sense. Over the coming weeks, Löw, his coaching staff and Oliver Bierhoff will instead undergo a thorough analysis and present the presidential board with their results ahead of the next international fixture.

“We had very open, trustful discussions and spoke about a lot of different aspects,” said president Reinhard Grindel. “We are all utterly convinced that, in Jogi Löw, we have a head coach who can analyse the situation very thoroughly, take the appropriate steps and lead our team to success again. Demanding a comprehensive analysis just a few days after being knocked out like that would be too much too soon. The head coach and Oliver Bierhoff should now take the necessary time to digest what happened at the tournament and then provide a detailed analysis to the presidential board ahead of the game against France on 6th September, when our Nations League journey begins.”

Löw: "Fully committed to leading us through this rebuilding phase"

Joachim Löw: “I am very grateful for the faith that the DFB continue to place in me. Despite the justified criticism following our exit, I still feel a lot of support. It was important for me to speak to the DFB heads personally after taking a few days to think things over. I still feel a huge sense of disappointment, but I am fully committed to leading us through this rebuilding phase. I will do analysis together with my team, hold talks and draw the necessary conclusions ready for the new season. It will take time, but it will be complete before the new international campaign begins in September.”

Team director Oliver Bierhoff: “I am delighted that our team will continue to be headed by Jogi Löw. We sat down for a long time yesterday and I could tell that he is still fired up for this role. After 14 years of successful work, we now have to begin rebuilding. Our thoughts have already switched to that, and we will also consider what structural changes could be made.”

Germany captain Manuel Neuer: “I’m very happy that we can continue our long and successful path with Jogi Löw. I fully believe that we will be able to return to our old strengths.”