Löw: "There’s a lot to digest"

Die Mannschaft were beaten 2-1 by neighbours Austria in their penultimate friendly before the World Cup in Russia. Head coach Joachim Löw and his players had little to be happy about in their assessment of the game. DFB.de gathered their reactions.

JOACHIM LÖW: It’s a frustrating defeat because we didn’t implement a lot of what we had talked about. We played decent football at times in the first half, but then we just stopped clicking. We allowed Austria to put in crosses and get shots away. There’s a lot to digest.

MARCO REUS: We played very well in the first half, but we didn't play much football after the break. Today showed that we still have a lot of work to do."

NILS PETERSEN: We had a few good chances in the first half and could have made more of some counterattacks. We couldn't break down the Austrian defence in the second 45.

JULIAN BRANDT: We were playing as a team in the first half, but we just couldn’t keep hold of the ball after the break.