Löw: “The team will raise their game”

As the Germany national team entered their World Cup base in Watutinki on Tuesday, their mission to defend the World Cup had officially begun. Today, the 23-man squad took part in their first training session in Russia. Joachim Löw was also able to welcome back Mesut Özil to the pitch. Meanwhile, DFB President Reinhard Grindel was at the FIFA Congress in Moscow where the USA, Mexico and Canada was voted to host the 2026 World Cup. Löw and Grindel reflected on their respective days.

Joachim Löw on…

… the first impressions on the World Cup headquarters in Watutinki: At first glance, we are very satisfied with our accommodation in Watutinki. We have everything possible here to prepare for the coming tasks as optimally as possible. The pitches are well-located. We have short travel times to our games. Everything is here for us to prepare in peace and fully focus on what is to come.

… the team’s form: After the training camp in South Tyrol and the friendlies, it was important to have a quiet weekend. In the friendlies, the team didn’t put in the most dynamic of performances but that’s not especially unusual after many tough training sessions. Here in Watutinki, it’s all about the fine-tuning – especially tactically. Mexico is a fast and technically strong opponent. They’ll ask a lot of us but we’ll find the necessary solutions. I’m certain we’ll put in a good showing. The team will raise their game. Everything is being put in place for Sunday.

… the first training session in Watutinki: We trained very intensely today but all the players got fully involved. Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira had to have a short break from the session but they aren’t injured. We had some problems with the grass which could be a few millimetres shorter to prevent the chance of injury.

… his take on the training camp in Eppan: I’m happy with the days we had in Eppan. The team worked hard there. We have a good energy in the team. We’re still a couple of percent off perfection but we’ll be working on that in the coming days. The team is prepared to perform.

… Timo Werner’s role in the team: Timo is a striker whose speed makes him very valuable to us. He’s dangerous for any opponent. He helps us be unpredictable as he gives us options. We hope he has a good tournament.

Reinhard Grindel on…