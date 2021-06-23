Löw on the 2-2 draw against Hungary: "It was one of our most difficult games."

Löw: "The team showed extremely good mentality and morale"

Not everything went perfectly to plan as Germany drew 2-2 with Hungary, but the result was enough to secure qualification to the last 16 of EURO 2020. After the tough game, head coach Joachim Löw spoke about the role of goalscorer Leon Goretzka and looked ahead to the game against England on Tuesday (18:00 CEST).

Question: Joachim Löw, what do you take away from the 2-2 draw against Hungary and the team's place in the round of 16?

Joachim Löw: That was one of our most difficult games, it has to be said. When you go behind twice against an opponent like that, it gets really difficult. We hardly found or created any spaces, but what the team showed was an extremely good mentality and morale, we didn't go crazy.

Question: Were you worried during the game that it could be your last as head coach?

Löw: No, I really didn't think about it because there was so much back and forth. I didn't have time to think about what would happen. I liked the team's fighting spirit. We always had the feeling from the sideline that we able to score a goal. I told the team not to lose their nerves or their structure. But I had the feeling they really wanted to turn the game and give their all to get through it.

Question: Has Leon Goretzka now earned a regular spot in the side after his important equaliser?

Löw: I spoke to him beforehand and told him that it's hard to plan on using him for 90 minutes after him being out for six weeks. It was better that he took the last step; that will help him. I think the goal will give him a boost. He's an important player for us because he does things that help the team, defensively and offensively.

Question: Instead of Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané started the game. How pleased are you with him?

Löw: Both wingers didn't get into the game the way they did against Portugal. But I said beforehand that we have to find other ways, perhaps through the middle, because Hungary defend with three defensive midfielders. However, also through the centre, we couldn't find the routes and spaces either. That's why Leroy and Robin Gosens didn't get into the game as much as they did against Portugal.

Question: What was the idea behind the changes in the second half?

Löw: We sent Jo Kimmich into the half space and Leroy onto the right wing in the hope that he could break through with his speed. It didn't really work out as planned. Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka were intended to bring a spark in the half positions, get in behind the defence and get into the penalty area for crosses. We had to go full risk and go all out in attack. Jamal Musiala was really good in some situations, you could see his class.

Question: How do you now approach the round of 16 against England?

Löw: At Wembley against England, that's an absolute highlight. It's all or nothing now; that's a good situation. Our performances in the group stage have been up and down. But we know that if we play the way we know we can, we'll be strong. If we don't implement certain things, we'll have some difficulties.

Question: Are you not worried about Tuesday?

Löw: No, I have no worries there. It will be a completely different game, which will certainly suit us. The English have to look to play on the front foot at home. It will be an open game, more open than against Hungary. We have to correct a few things and be prepared to deal with crosses into the area and set pieces, there's no room for error. We have to do better there, without a doubt.