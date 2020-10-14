Joachim Löw: “You can tell that the boys really want to make progress”

Löw: “The team has great potential”

The 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League displayed the strengths and weaknesses of the Germany national side. Joachim Löw also saw it that way, and DFB.de noted his remarks after the game.

Question: Joachim, what do you make of the 3-3 draw against Switzerland?

Joachim Löw: It was a really intense game. Both sides kept pushing forward and attacked from the off. Both teams traded shots; there were good things, but you could also see mistakes.

Question: What were the good things?

Löw: It was a step in the right direction regarding morale and fighting spirit. You could see throughout the game that we didn’t want to lose. The boys really wanted it, they wanted to get back into the game.

Question: But there were lots of mistakes. How do you go about stopping these?

Löw: The mistakes were different to those in Ukraine. We defended better on the whole in Ukraine, we were more structured. We’ll discuss the errors again – it’s a process we go through and we learn from the game.

Question: You conceded three more goals. What has to be better defensively?

Löw: We weren’t always so structured in defence. We need to communicate better, and that’s not just the defence. We can defend well collectively, but today we took risks. We defended individually, but we can do it better as a team.

Question: So who is in charge of the defence?

Löw: We need to be careful with Niklas Süle after his injury. He’s a player who’s usually very solid. When he’s fit, he’s a really important player.

Question: How do you look back on the last nine days and three games?

Löw: We only had a short time to prepare. We had lots of discussions with players but not many training sessions. You can tell that the boys really want to make progress. We benefitted from the time together.

Question: What did you make of Kai Havertz’s performance?

Löw: He had a good game. You could see his ability on the ball. He found space and he passed the ball well. His goal was also really nice.

Question: Have you taken the criticism over the last few days to heart?

Löw: Criticism can inspire you, but I think the important thing is what we discuss internally. If I spend my time listening to everything that’s said, I wouldn’t have any time to work with the team. Everyone can express their criticism, but that doesn’t bother me.

Question: What are you expecting from the next few games as you look towards the EUROs?

Löw: We have a few more important games before going straight into preparation. Obviously we want to at least reach the semi-finals of the EUROs. The team has great potential. If we can correct a few things, we’ll be able to look to a great future.

created by mmc/ha