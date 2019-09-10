Löw: “The route to the top is never easy”

The German national team picked up an important 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland last night, replacing them at the top of Group C in their 2020 European Championship qualifying group. Head coach Joachim Löw speaks to DFB.de about the difficult game in Belfast, and the development of his team.

Interviewer: Mr Löw, what is your conclusion of your 2-0 win over Northern Ireland?

Joachim Löw: It was a very fast-paced, difficult 90 minutes here in Belfast; they tried to take the game to us in the first half and didn’t make it easy for us. At half time we had to correct a thing or two because our shape wasn’t ideal. We performed much better in the second half. We had a few hurdles to overcome, but that was expected because the team had never played in this way before.

Interviewer: What, specifically, did you address during the break?

Löw: Brandt, Reus, Gnabry and Werner were tracking back too much and failing to cover the space in the midfield. So I told them to stay more advanced because there were gaps that they could take advantage of. We needed to attack their defence with pace because they were overstretched. Furthermore, it was clear that the players were feeling the pressure, as they were trying to rush it by hitting long balls rather than playing out from the defence. I told them to stay calm, and the opportunities will come.

Interviewer: How pleased were you with the mentality of your players?

Löw: That’s something that we’ve talked a lot about over the past few days; we needed to show that we wanted it more than them, and that we were ready to go into tackles. The team did this very well. We failed to do this against Holland but today was much better.

Interviewer: Would you say it was better, or a sign that you’re now playing at the level you want to be at?