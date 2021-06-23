Löw: “The only thing that matters is that we’re through”

After going behind twice, Germany drew 2-2 with Hungary in a nervy Group F tie to reach the round of 16 at EURO 2020. National coach Joachim Löw and his players were self-critical after the game. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reaction.

Joachim Löw: We showed a really great attitude today. We made mistakes, but fought until we got the equaliser. It was a nervy affair. Other teams have also struggled against the so-called ‘smaller’ sides, who have nothing to lose. The only thing that ultimately matters is that we’re through.

Manuel Neuer: We’re just relieved to have made it through. We were behind for a long time and it got really nervy at the end. It’s hard when you go behind against a team like that. They defended brilliantly against Portugal and France and tried to shut up shop again tonight. We didn’t have luck on our side in the first half.

Leon Goretzka: I’m really happy. Watching the game from the bench and seeing how tough it is just makes you want to give more when you come on. I can’t remember who squared it originally for the goal, I wanted to give it to Timo Werner and then it just fell to me again, so I just hit it. We’re not switched on enough at set pieces at the moment.

Joshua Kimmich: We were behind twice tonight, including when we conceded the second goal 20 seconds after equalising. You obviously have concerns for a little while then. We found it really tough to create chances tonight. We made too many mistakes and weren’t good enough with the ball.