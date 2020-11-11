Löw: “The lads really got stuck in“

A youthful Germany side recorded their second win of 2020 in Leipzig, beating Czech Republic 1-0. DFB.de has summarised the post-match quotes:

National coach Joachim Löw: We probably won’t play in a situation like this again. I have to say though that the lads really got stuck in and it was an intense game. I think we can happy overall. We failed to get the second goal in the first half and you could see after the break how desperate we were to win. We can be satisfied. Philipp Max showed his attacking strengths with his dangerous crosses into the box. It was a great ball in for the goal. We can be happy with the debutants. Ridle Baku tried really hard and Max played really, really well. Robin Koch was also solid at the back. We had more quality with Ilkay Gündogan on the pitch, but overall everyone put in a good shift. We want to build some momentum in the next games and in March. We need to use these games to prepare ourselves. We also need to be careful about the players’ workloads though. I have always stressed that their health and fitness is the most important thing.

Florian Neuhaus: The win was important. The first half was pretty good, but we failed to score that second goal. We over-complicated things at times and made life difficult for ourselves. Ultimately, we won though and we can build on that. We defended well at the end and worked hard too. We know what our situation is in the Nations League. We definitely want to beat Ukraine on Saturday!

Philipp Max: I’m really, really proud and happy that I was able to make my debut today. It’s a special day for me, my family and my friends.

Ilkay Gündogan: It was a good test for us tonight. It wasn’t an easy task for this squad that has been thrown together somewhat. We played really well in parts, but failed to score a second or even a third goal, which makes things harder. Mistakes happen and they are normal. We need to forgive the younger players, particularly on debut, if they make them. We can be satisfied that we won this game.

