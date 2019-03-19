Löw: “Süle and Rüdiger have an important part to play”

...possible pressure: If you make the decision to go to the qualifiers with young players and no alternative, then you are taking a risk. You do not know how quickly they will reach their potential. I'm convinced though that the young players will make it and so I’m ready to take that risk.

...Marco Reus: Marco is in very good form and has been Dortmund’s key player. He has taken Dortmund to the top of the league. He has often been injured for us but we hope that he can replicate his club form and play a big role in our team.

...Leroy Sané: His development has been good in both the National team and Manchester City. He has put in some great performances, but what is more important to me is that he has taken a big step forward. He has really mastered his jobs on the pitch. He has incredible skills and has brought them to the pitch in the last six months. Leroy still has huge potential and can become an extremely important player for the Germany national team.

...the line-up: Serge Gnabry hasn’t been able to train the last few days and will not take part in final training and instead train individually. We have planned an intense training session for tomorrow and Serge should be back on Thursday. We haven’t made a decision in goal yet. It is clear that Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger will play vital roles in defence as they have the experience now.

...the tactics: Joshua Kimmich will play in central midfield in the number 6 position. He played really well there in a combination with Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka or Ilkay Gündogan. Flexibility is questioned. We are able to play with three or four at the back and that will be very important for the next few months. I don’t want to commit myself to one or the other as the team has to master both. If we can do this well, we won’t have any problems. What we need to improve on is the defence once we have lost the ball – we were extremely vulnerable against the Netherlands. We also want to improve our defensive standards and transitional play. It doesn’t matter which system we play in, as long as we take advantage of our speed. We have had many games with lots of possession but no urgency going forward. This was improved recently in France, against the Netherlands and Russia.

...the Serbia game: “There are two things that we want to install early on tomorrow. The first thing is tactics, which we will discuss today and tomorrow with the players. Second of all, we want the players, especially as it is a young team, to know that we completely trust them all. We want to develop and give them the responsibilities. We have to reply to setbacks with our own solutions. The players need the trust from us coaches in the next months. We want to make them realise that they will get the time they need.

Before the start of the first internationals game of the year, head coach Joachim Löw spoke to the media about the game against Serbia in Wolfsburg on Wednesday (20:45 CET). Internationals Leroy Sané and newcomer Lukas Klostermann were also present. DFB.de has summarised the talk.

Before the start of the first internationals game of the year, head coach Joachim Löw spoke to the media about the game against Serbia in Wolfsburg on Wednesday (20:45 CET). Internationals Leroy Sané and newcomer Lukas Klostermann were also present. DFB.de has summarised the talk.

Joachim Löw on...

...the Serbia game: “There are two things that we want to install early on tomorrow. The first thing is tactics, which we will discuss today and tomorrow with the players. Second of all, we want the players, especially as it is a young team, to know that we completely trust them all. We want to develop and give them the responsibilities. We have to reply to setbacks with our own solutions. The players need the trust from us coaches in the next months. We want to make them realise that they will get the time they need.

...the tactics: Joshua Kimmich will play in central midfield in the number 6 position. He played really well there in a combination with Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka or Ilkay Gündogan. Flexibility is questioned. We are able to play with three or four at the back and that will be very important for the next few months. I don’t want to commit myself to one or the other as the team has to master both. If we can do this well, we won’t have any problems. What we need to improve on is the defence once we have lost the ball – we were extremely vulnerable against the Netherlands. We also want to improve our defensive standards and transitional play. It doesn’t matter which system we play in, as long as we take advantage of our speed. We have had many games with lots of possession but no urgency going forward. This was improved recently in France, against the Netherlands and Russia.

...the line-up: Serge Gnabry hasn’t been able to train the last few days and will not take part in final training and instead train individually. We have planned an intense training session for tomorrow and Serge should be back on Thursday. We haven’t made a decision in goal yet. It is clear that Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger will play vital roles in defence as they have the experience now.

...Leroy Sané: His development has been good in both the National team and Manchester City. He has put in some great performances, but what is more important to me is that he has taken a big step forward. He has really mastered his jobs on the pitch. He has incredible skills and has brought them to the pitch in the last six months. Leroy still has huge potential and can become an extremely important player for the Germany national team.

...Marco Reus: Marco is in very good form and has been Dortmund’s key player. He has taken Dortmund to the top of the league. He has often been injured for us but we hope that he can replicate his club form and play a big role in our team.

...possible pressure: If you make the decision to go to the qualifiers with young players and no alternative, then you are taking a risk. You do not know how quickly they will reach their potential. I'm convinced though that the young players will make it and so I’m ready to take that risk.

...the preparation for the start of the EURO qualifiers: We want to prepare all the players for the game against the Netherlands, which is certainly the game that has the most importance. We also have the game against Serbia and we will have to play in a certain way as Serbia are technically strong. The game in Wolfsburg is important, the training sessions are important, but everything is looking forward to Sunday and the start of the qualifiers. Today I have to see how fresh the players are in training and then talk to them in the evening. I have to take into account how much the players have been playing as well.

Leroy Sané on…

…a leading role in the team: I gave myself an aim, to offer more on the pitch and to play better in every game. I feel like I am fulfilling this.

…the time in the national team: I’m always happy to come here and to play for the national team. It is always good competition – and I love competition because you can then see how good you are compared to others.

…his performances for Germany: At the beginning, I had to adjust to how the national team played. It was not easy to get into a rhythm because we have little time. I have tried to adapt on the tactical side too. At the moment everything is going well, but there is always a way to improve.

…the different systems of Manchester City and the national team: You have to take some time to adjust to each one. However, players like us have to be able to play well in both systems.

…the qualities of the other Germany players playing in England: Everyone knows how good they are (Ilkay Gündogan and Antonio Rüdiger). But in general we have lots of quality in each position.

…the influence of Man City manager Pep Guardiola: He has played a big part in my development. He tried every day to improve every player and work on your weaknesses. I have really developed with Pep.

…the differences between the Premier League and the Bundesliga: At the moment, I see the Premier League a bit ahead of the Bundesliga. However, the Bundesliga isn’t as global. There are always changes in every league around the world. This year in England there are many clubs competing, but it can change from year to year.

...his fatherhood: It is a completely different situation. My daughter makes me think about other things. I can switch off from football and only have eyes for her. You also get to know yourself differently and develop further as a person.

Lukas Klostermann on…

…his first call up to the national team: They have welcomed me nicely. It was of course something new for me. The travel was somewhat unusual for me because I’m used to travelling on my own to the U21s.

…key role in the team: The theme of being a key player has not crossed my mind. If I develop like Leroy has, then you can see that he has the right to be a key player.

…his long injury after the 2016 Olympics: It took some time to return back to my normal level, which I am now satisfied with.