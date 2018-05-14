Löw set to name his provisional World Cup squad

Many of this season’s important questions in German football have already been answered. The league champion is decided and the majority of relegation and promotion battles have been fought. However, not everything is set in stone. The question of who will be crowned victorious in the DFB-Pokal remains, as well as some important formalities. Notably, one question which concerns the Germany national team: which players will Joachim Löw take to Russia to pursue another World Cup crown?

All will be revealed Tuesday lunchtime. At 13:00 CEST, the Die Mannschaft coach will disclose which players he has selected for his preliminary World Cup squad. Over the last few days, the team’s management, including Löw and his assistants Thomas Schneider and Marcus Sorg, as well as goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke and team coordinator Oliver Bierhoff have once more done what they always do: share observations, analyse performances and note down names, before whittling down the long list to a pool of 20-plus candidates

Live on all DFB channels

The squad selection will take place in the German Football Museum in Dortmund, where the past will dictate the future. The event is a big deal for the media, with 180 verified journalists and six TV channels broadcasting live or reporting for features. Fans can also tune in to the live stream from 12:30 CEST on DFB-TV as well as on on YouTube and Facebook.

Löw will be accompanied by some high-ranking figures, including former World Cup winners Berti Vogts (1974) and Andreas Köpke (1990). Both DFB president Reinhard Grindel and general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius will also be present.

Grindel will give a report about the German-Russian Football Week in May, as well as a lowdown on the social activities which the association will carry out in the context of the World Cup in Russia. Its aim is to build lots of small bridges on a social, public level, in order for bigger bridges between the two nations to emerge. The DFB is looking to achieve success both on and off the pitch.

created by mmc/jw