Löw selects larger squad for triple header

26 outfield players and three goalkeepers make up the Germany national squad for the upcoming internationals in October. Just like for the last two internationals in September, special attention has been paid to individual workload management when selecting the squad, as well as the hygiene requirements in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Germany head coach Joachim Löw’s side play their next international on 7th October (20:45 CEST) in Cologne against Turkey before two Nations League fixtures. Germany travel to Ukraine on 10th October (20:45 CEST) before facing Switzerland in Cologne on 13th October (20:45 CEST).

Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry (all FC Bayern Munich) return to the squad alongside Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig). Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) and Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) have been called up to the national side for the first time. Thilo Kehrer, Leroy Sané (FC Bayern Munich) and Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) are absent due to injury. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) continues his recovery from Coronavirus and will miss the international fixtures.

Kroos, Bayern and Leipzig players only involved in Nations League

The players will head to Cologne at midday on Monday, but Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry (all FC Bayern Munich), as well as Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg (both RB Leipzig) and Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) will join the squad on Tuesday evening. These players will only be involved in the two UEFA Nations League fixtures. They will begin training with the national side on Wednesday morning.

Germany last played Turkey on 7th October 2011, winning 3-1 in Istanbul. The sides have met 20 times, with Germany winning 14. Turkey have won on three occasions, and three matches have ended in a draw. Germany’s record against Ukraine is equally good; in six matches, Germany have won on three occasions and there have been three draws. The most recent fixture was on 12th June 2016, when Germany won 2-0 at the EUROs in France. The last match against Switzerland took place only a few weeks ago on 6th September. The UEFA Nations League fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in Basel. It was one of 53 matches between the sides – Germany have won 36 times, Switzerland nine times and there have been eight draws.

created by mmc/ha