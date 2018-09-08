Löw: "Schulz will start against Peru"

Germany manager Joachim Löw and national player Matthias Ginter spoke to journalists ahead of the International match against Peru in Sinsheim on Sunday (20:45 CEST). DFB.de summarised the most important statements from the press conference.

Joachim Löw on…

…the 0-0 against France: We defended well against a great offensive team like France. We’ll be looking at that topic over the next weeks and months. In the second half we were more able to implement the offensive tactics that we had in mind. We have to find the right balance. Peru will offer similar things as France did.

…the line-up against Peru: I’m planning to make all six changes that I can. Nico Schulz will definitely start on the left, and Julian Brandt will also be in the starting line-up. Marc-André ter Stegen will start in goal, which has already been mentioned. Mats Hummels will not be playing as he already had a problem before the France game in his Achilles tendon. It’s nothing dramatic, but it makes sense to take a break for a few days.

…the right-hand side: Joshua Kimmich will, for the foreseeable future, play in the No. 6 role – he did well in that position. Matthias Ginter had great determination against France and got into some good positions. He had a really good performance down the right. In the future maybe he can be a bit more offensive from that position. I also see Thilo Kehrer playing there; it could be the case that he gets into the team as a wide-player.

…Peru as opponents: I expect the same enthusiasm and discipline that we showed against France. We must be compact in order to win the individual duals and switch on when we have won the ball. Peru are very good defensively and they will be looking for the 50-50s.

…training sessions open to the public: We have agreed internally that we will do a public training session around October or November, three or four days before the international game. Making a final training session before a match open to the public is definitely not a good idea.

Matthias Ginter on…

…the game against France: The coach said to me in the week that I had a high chance of playing down the right. I knew the position well, despite the fact I haven’t played in it for the last two years. We didn’t have a lot to do defensively; with a bit of luck I think we could have won the game at the end. It was the first step in the right direction. I am confident that the next steps will come soon.

…the new start for the national team: The game against France meant we were already back playing competitive fixtures. We had some discussions in the week, both with and without the coach. Those few days did us good, since we were all together again. We discussed the World Cup with some perspective and know that we need time to work on our style of play. One game won’t mean that we regain our old strength, but it was a good place to start. When you see how the forward players tracked back, how compact the team was set up, then you see the basis for the side – we stay well organised defensively and allow little room for the other team, meaning we can go forward effectively.