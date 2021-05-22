Löw: “Sami will be missed on the pitch“

Sami Khedira announced his retirement from professional football in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The midfielder, who won 77 caps for Germany, was part of the 2014 World Cup winning side and also won countless trophies in club football, including the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

National coach Joachim Löw had plenty of praise for Khedira after his incredible career: “Sami Khedira was part of the U21s side that were European champions in 2009 and played a big role in our 2014 World Cup winning side. He was a real leader on the pitch and his honest and respectful nature off it was helpful too. He was able to make Brazil after his bad knee injury because of his incredible ambition, fighting spirit and discipline. Sami is someone that gives his all for his goals. After some great performances and a goal in the semi-final against Brazil, he was then named in the starting XI for the final in Rio. However, he told me in the warm-up that he couldn’t play due to an injury. That says all you need to know about his character. To give up the chance to play in a World Cup final and make way for someone else in order to not damage the team’s hopes shows the kind of person he is. Everyone from the national team is thankful for the time spent with Sami. We will always have a connection with him, not just because of the World Cup win. He will be missed on the pitch. I would like to wish Sami all the best for the future.”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and academy, commented: “Sami Khedira has had great success in several countries, won the World Cup with Germany and also won the Bundesliga at the start of his career with VfB Stuttgart. He showed his class while playing for Real Madrid and Juventus and won everything there was to win, including the Champions League. His career was a complete one. I value Sami Khedira highly as a footballer and as a person. I always spoke to him gladly when we were together at the national team. He’s somebody that is socially aware off the pitch and looks to take part in things for good causes. He is a role model and the door to the DFB is always open for him.”

