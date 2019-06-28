Löw praises U21s: “Impressive and joyful play”

They went in front, then behind, and then turned the game on its head in the second half. Germany U21s have reached the final of the European Championship after a thrilling 4-2 win over Romania. Germany senior coach, Joachim Löw; Technical Director, Oliver Bierhoff; DFB Vice President, Dr. Reinhard Rauball; and General Secretary, Dr. Friedrich Curtius all congratulated the side via DFB.de.

Germany coach, Joachim Löw: I’ve seen all of the players in the team and was in contact with Stefan Kuntz now and then. It’s very impressive how these young players have set their standards, how disciplined they are, how they fight – which they had to against Romania – and how much joy they show when playing. These players will definitely bring this joy to us after the U21s. I congratulate Stefan and his entire coaching staff. And of course a big congratulations to the players who I’m sure are all very excited about the final.

Oliver Bierhoff, Technical Director for the German national team and academy: I’m very happy for the young players and the fact they have brought their strengths to this tournament and constantly show that on the pitch and are now in the final. The qualification to play in the Olympics in 2020 is already a great achievement for the team and the DFB. The U21s have represented German football really well during the tournament in Italy and San Marino and have given a great impression of themselves. For me it’s clear to see that every single player will take something from this experience into their personal development and will profit enormously from the journey they’ve been on. The icing on top of the cake would be to win the tournament. However, Spain and France are both very strong opponents who will make it very hard.

DFB Vice President, Dr. Reinhard Rauball: Our team has done an amazing job. At the start it was hard for them to get into the game but they showed the right reactions in the right moments, scored great goals and a brilliant free-kick. In the second half they were far improved and deserved the win. The boys have to build on their strengths in preparation for Sunday, in order to put in another performance such as that. You also have to give a compliment to Romania, who put in an amazing effort. In every corner of the stadium you could hear that the German team were not the favourites. The team didn’t allow that to get to them and refuted that idea, which is a great testament to them. I have no worries about the German national team, as this team not only played extremely well, but they fought just as hard. One or two of those players are certain to be seen in the senior team.

DFB General Secretary, Dr. Friedrich Curtius: The success story of our U21 side has no end. Best compliments to Stefan Kuntz - it was really impressive how the team managed to improve their performance each game. The fact that they’re in the final is the result of perfect teamwork. Now it’s about once again digging deep and fighting on Sunday after a long season, and lifting that trophy for Germany.