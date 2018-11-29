Löw on European qualifiers: "Have to deal with what comes our way"

The qualifying draw for EURO 2020 takes place in Dublin this Sunday from 12:00 CET. The teams will be split into five groups of five and five groups of six. From the pots, the format and more, DFB.de gives you everything you need to know.

The DFB delegation heading to Dublin will be headed by association president Reinhard Grindel, who is also the UEFA vice president and member of the UEFA executive committee. He will be joined by general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius, Germany head coach Joachim Löw and national-teams and academy coordinator Oliver Bierhoff.

“We obviously hoped to be in a different position for the draw, but we have to deal with what comes our way,” said Löw. “The two overriding aims for 2019 are clear: firstly, to introduce young players to the senior team, as well as to give them more responsibility. We want to gradually give the national team a different look. It’s a process that requires patience, as we have to give the young players time to mature. However, we also know that we need to get results so that we secure direct qualification for EURO 2020.”

How many pots are there?

There are a total of seven pots, divided as follows:

UEFA Nations League pot (4): Switzerland*, Portugal*, Netherlands*, England*

Pot 1 (6): Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Poland

Pot 2 (10): Germany, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Ukraine*, Denmark*, Sweden*, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 3 (10): Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland*, Norway*, Serbia*, Finland*, Bulgaria, Israel

Pot 4 (10): Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia*

Pot 5 (10): FYR Macedonia*, Kosovo*, Belarus*, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands

Pot 6 (5): Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino

*Already ensured at least a play-off place after winning UEFA Nations League group

How are the pots determined?

The pots are based on the overall rankings from the UEFA Nations League.

How are the groups drawn?

The four teams in the UEFA Nations League pot will be drawn into first position in Groups A to D. The teams in Pot 1 will then be drawn into first position in Groups E to J. The teams in Pot 2 will be drawn into second positions in the ten groups, with the draw continuing in similar style for Pots 3, 4 and 5 to fill positions 3, 4 and 5 respectively. The teams in Pot 6 will be drawn into sixth position in the six-team Groups F to J.

Are there restrictions?

Yes, pertaining to four criteria:

1) Host nations: A maximum of two hosts can be placed into one group.

2) Prohibited team clashes: The following pairs of countries cannot be drawn together in the same group: Gibraltar/Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina/Kosovo and Kosovo/Serbia.

3) Winter venus: A number of countries have been identified as venues with high or medium risk of severe winter conditions. In order to minimise the risks of matches being negatively affected or even not being completed or played, a maximum of two of the following countries can be drawn into the same group: Belarus, Estonia, Fore Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Russia, Ukraine.

4) Excessive travel: In order to minimise teams' travel burden, further restrictions are applied to groups that contain Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Do host nations qualify automatically?

No, all twelve host nations have to go through qualification.

How does the qualifying campaign work?

24 nations will compete at EURO 2020, with 20 teams securing their place via the ten qualifying groups (winners and runners-up). The four final spots will be determined via the UEFA Nations League play-offs, which take place in March 2020.

Where will EURO 2020 take place?

To mark the 60-year anniversary of the tournament, the European Championship finals will be held across the continent in twelve different host cities.

Which cities will host games?

The final and the two semi-finals will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London. The Allianz Arena in Munich is the only German venue, and will host three group games and a quarterfinal. The ten other host cities are Baku (Azerbaijan), Rome (Italy), St. Petersburg (Russia), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bilbao (Spain), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Dublin (Ireland) and Glasgow (Scotland).

What is the format for EURO 2020?

The same as for EURO 2016. The winners and runners-up from the six groups will be joined in the last 16 by the four best third-placed teams.

Will the host nations play their EURO 2020 games at home?

Every host nation that manages to qualify for EURO 2020 will play two group games at home. There is no guarantee of a home game in the knockout phases. The hosts who qualify will automatically be assigned to the following groups:

Group A: Italy & Azerbaijan

Group B: Russia & Denmark

Group C: Netherlands & Romania

Group D: England & Scotland

Group E: Spain & Ireland

Group F: Germany & Hungary

Match calendar

Matchday 1: 21–23 March 2019

Matchday 2: 24–26 March 2019

(UEFA Nations League semi-finals: 5 & 6 June 2019)

Matchday 3: 7–8 June 2019

(UEFA Nations League final/third-place match: 9 June 2019)

Matchday 4: 10–11 June 2019

Matchday 5: 5–7 September 2019

Matchday 6: 8–10 September 2019

Matchday 7: 10–12 October 2019

Matchday 8: 13–15 October 2019

Matchday 9: 14–16 November 2019

Matchday 10: 17–19 November 2019

Play-off draw: 22 November 2019

Final tournament draw: 1 December 2019

Play-off semi-finals: 26–28 March 2020

Play-off finals: 29–31 March 2020

EURO 2020 final tournament: 12 June–12 July 2020

created by mmc/mh