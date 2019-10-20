Löw: Niklas Süle injury “a real blow”

Germany international Niklas Süle suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee during FC Bayern München’s 2-2 draw with FC Augsburg on Saturday. The 24-year-old will undergo surgery today and is expected to be sidelined for several months.

Joachim Löw: “It’s a real blow, first and foremost for Niklas himself of course. Everyone here wishes him a speed recovery. He’s a real loss for us too though, and certainly affects the ongoing development of our young team. Niklas is one of the faces of this new generation and was no doubt a central figure in our planning. He has been getting regular game time both at club level and in the national team. I’m confident that he will work his way back into the team, but we won’t be putting any pressure on him whatsoever and will support him as best we can. The most important thing for now is that the operation goes well.”

Süle played just twelve minutes against Augsburg. While looking to stop a ball bouncing through to FCA’s Florian Niederlechner, the Bayern defender seemed to get his studs caught in the ground while twisting and immediately went down holding his left knee.

It’s not the first time that Süle has torn the ACL in his left knee, having suffered the same fate as a 19-year-old at TSG Hoffenheim during 2014/15. Süle had started every single competitive game for FC Bayern this season.