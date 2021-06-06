Löw: “Neuer to play his 100th game”

In the final game before the Euros, Germany will look to build some confidence against Latvia on Monday (20:45 CEST). Head coachandspoke to the press the day before the game.

Joachim Löw on...

...the squad’s preparations: I can't draw full conclusions because our preparations are still underway. We still have a week left after tomorrow's game. Things have been great so far; we've been able to work on the things that we had planned. It's been intense and thorough. We've held plenty of discussions and we've taken a step forward, although we still need to improve a few things. Now it's about going into detail in order to be more solid and consistent. We've also come through well in terms of personnel. The guys playing in England needed a bit more time but they're ready to feature tomorrow now too.

...a landmark cap: Manuel Neuer will definitely play tomorrow, his 100th appearance for Germany. He can be proud because that's a really magical number. There's still two or three question marks as regards the line-up. I will also make one or two changes during the course of the game. We have to be a bit cautious, especially with the guys from England. Then over the next week we'll decide upon the eventual line-up for the France game.

...possible experiments: Obviously tomorrow is about gelling as a team. There will be a few changes. After the intensity of the last few days, we don't want to risk any injuries. We've already worked on our fluidity in training. Everyone has to be able to do his job in his position.

...back threes and back fours: We have to prepare two different systems. After kick-off, though, we are unbelievably flexible when it comes to our system. The principles remain the same, regardless of whether we use a back three or four. If anyone thinks that the back three is more defensive, they're mistaken. How the system is interpreted – that is what’s decisive.

...Leon Goretzka’s fitness: Leon Goretzka hasn't done any team training yet and he will need a few more days. I assume that he won't be available for our first game because he's not been able to get any match practice in four or five weeks. Leon has to work his way back and then we'll see.

...Toni Kroos and his bout of coronavirus: Toni Kroos came through his illness without any problems. He was already doing some light work at home. From day one here, he's been back to his normal self. He had heavy legs after his first training session but now he's in a good rhythm and there are no lingering issues. He is enthusiastic, comfortable as ever on the ball and doesn't have any problems physically.

...Matthias Ginter: He's been here a long time already. He is unbelievably reliable and fulfils whatever duties you give him. He is reliability personified. Sure, he doesn't attract much attention, but he's important for our structure. He's really dangerous with his heading ability, and important defensively too. He still has to be louder, giving more directions and correcting his teammates, but his tactical contributions are just great. It's been many years and he's never let us down.

...the atmosphere around the team: The situation is different from 2018. There was a certain negativity in the air back then, but things haven't been as bad in the years since. The atmosphere is really energetic nowadays. We have older players, plenty of young lads and those in between. The lads are respectful and get on well with one another. I can sense that they have a shared ambition. We have plenty of communication with lots of different points of view. It's good that we talk so much about what we can improve. I think that's really positive.

...comparisons between Latvia and France: We’ll concern ourselves with France next week. They are unbelievably flexible in attack. France are hard to open up so we have to prepare for that, but tomorrow's opponents are completely different. Tomorrow we don't want to play like we will against France. Latvia are a team that focuses on defending. We will have a lot more possession, but we have to do the fundamentals right – the opponent doesn't matter in that respect. Tomorrow's line-up won't be any sort of sign for the France game.

...the fitness of Lukas Klostermann and Mats Hummels: Lukas Klostermann had a slight bruise on his knee after the Denmark game, but it's no issue for the tournament. He knows the problem and we gave him a rest from training today so that we avoid a worst case scenario where he has to sit out a longer period. He completed an individual session instead. Mats Hummels fell on his knee against Denmark and he had some pain in his patella tendon after the game. He trained yesterday and today without pain, though.

Matthias Ginter on...

...impressions from camp: Conditions have been good here in Seefeld, we've trained and worked hard. We're feeling good so far and obviously we still have one friendly to go. We've worked on lots of aspects. We've come on well and feel well-prepared.

...the tactical set-up: I feel right at home in a back three or four. I'm not committed to any one system, things are always fluid in matches. Obviously there are differences. As a centre-back, I can participate more in our offensive play in a back three. But I think what's important for the tournament is that we have the ability to play several systems.

...his role in the backline: I've always played as a centre-half, both here and at club level. Obviously in tournaments the situation can arise where you have to take on a different role. I'm not stuck in one position. I just try to perform and do my job.

...starting the tournament late: When the tournament starts, you want to get going immediately. It's obviously a bit tough to keep hold of that excitement. But once you've played that first game, the time between matches is always the same. I wouldn't say starting late is an advantage or a disadvantage.

...the mood in the team: Obviously after a tournament like 2018 it's easy to say that something is off. It always comes back to sporting success. We have a different atmosphere now though, a different mood. We have lots of good characters in the squad. There's a good feeling of togetherness. Everyone is excited for the Euros, a tournament that we want to be successful in.

...the Euros as a shop window: I don't see the tournament as any sort of stage because I'm there with Germany and I want to have a good tournament with Germany. I find it selfish when people want to show off as individuals. I don't want to hear about rumours or discussions during this time.

